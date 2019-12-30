Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the most admired woman of 2019, followed by others, including teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who made Gallup’s top ten list.

Obama maintained her title as the most admired woman for the second year in a row, with ten percent of Americans choosing the former first lady. That is down five percent from last year, when she saw 15 percent. support.

First lady Melania Trump came in second place with five percent choosing her as the most admired woman. Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and Greta Thunberg followed with three percent support each.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Queen Elizabeth II rounded out the top ten list.

The biggest takeaway from Gallup’s survey is, arguably, President Trump’s tie with former President Barack Obama as the most admired man of 2019. The two tied with 18 percent support — Trump’s highest percentage in recent years. He garnered 13 percent in 2018 and 14 percent in 2017. Obama saw 19 percent support in 2018 and 17 percent support in 2017.

The poll, taken December 2-15, 2019 among 1,025 adults, also showed Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elon Musk, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) making the top ten list.

According to Gallup, Trump is “more popular now than he was in the past two years, with a 45% job approval rating, among his best as president.”