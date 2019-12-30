SAF: Texas Church Shooting Shows Value of Armed Good Guys

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) put out a release Monday noting that the December 29, 2019, church shooting in Texas proves the necessity of good guys with guns.

Breitbart News reported on Sunday that the alleged gunman of the attack on West Freeway Church of Christ opened fire, only to be shot dead by armed parishioners. Pastor Britt Farmer thanked the government for allowing parishioners to be armed for self-defense.

The SAF’s Alan Gottlieb commented on the armed attendees’ actions, saying:

This horrible shooting was live streamed, and shows how the killer was taken down within a few seconds of firing the first shot. If one pays attention to the video, it appears that at least six and possibly seven members of the congregation drew sidearms to defend their fellow church members, and at least one member identified in published reports as part of the church security team fired a shot that took the gunman down.

He added:

Regrettably, there were casualties among the church goers, but in the flash of seconds, it is obvious that many more lives were saved by the quick action of a church member who was fortunately armed as a member of the church security team. Had it not been for his quick action and accurate shooting, this could have been much, much worse.

Gottlieb also noted the restraint and judgment of the law-abiding parishioners who were carrying guns in the church. He said, “The fact that so many other church members were also armed, and did not open fire, demonstrates how responsibly armed citizens can perform in an emergency. The video belies the oft-repeated myth that armed citizens are irresponsible and even dangerous to one another, which is something we address in ‘Good Guys With Guns’.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.