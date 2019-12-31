President Donald Trump tweeted about the White Settlement, Texas, church shooting on Monday night, noting that armed “heroes” saved lives.

On December 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported that a gunman opened fire in church only to be killed by a good guy with gun. That good guy turned out to be Jack Wilson, a gun range owner who is also part of the church security team.

The New York Times reports that multiple other congregants also drew their guns, among them a female parishioner who “calmly guided terrified churchgoers to safety as the pastor crawled down from the pulpit on all fours.”

President Trump reacted to the actions of the armed parishioners by tweeting:

Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday’s church attack. It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers. Lives were saved by these heroes, and Texas laws allowing them to carry arms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Following the November 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation allowing concealed carriers to be armed in church for self-defense. In September, during a campaign stop in Iowa, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden referenced the Texas law allowing armed parishioners and called it “irrational.”

Trump praised armed parishioners for taking out Sunday’s attacker.

