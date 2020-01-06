Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Monday chastised Republicans for defending an “impeached” president and warned that they will be responsible for “dragging us to war” with Iran.

In a pair of tweets on Monday afternoon, Waters accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — who stated that Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani was “actively plotting in the region to take actions… that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk” — and Vice President Mike Pence of lying and blasted the GOP for defending Trump and his decisions.

“Everyone knows the impeached President can’t be trusted. Is he lying about imminent danger?” Waters asked. “Did Trump make the decision on his own because he thinks he knows more than his generals?”

“Why should we believe him when he, Pompeo, & Pence can’t keep their lies straight?” she continued.

In another tweet, she added:

OK Repubs. Keep shielding & protecting this impeached prez despite his lies (15k); despite his unilaterally pulling out of Iran deal; despite weak answers on imminent danger; despite Mattis quitting, now Pentagon CoS quits; you are going to be responsible for dragging us to war!

The Pentagon said in a statement that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans,” the statement continued. “The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

Waters, who told MSNBC on Sunday that Trump’s mental health should be an impeachment consideration, questioned Trump’s decision to “take impulsive actions that needlessly escalate tensions and start a deadly war with Iran.”

“Donald Trump is dangerous, and his actions could have dire consequences for the safety and security of Americans,” she said in a statement released last week.