Planned Parenthood has released its annual report for the year 2018-2019, one that reveals the organization performed a record high number of abortions while it also received record high taxpayer funding during that period.

In the past year, Planned Parenthood performed 345,672 abortions, an increase of nearly 13,000 more abortions and four percent over the 332,757 the group performed during year 2017-2018.

The number of abortions performed in 2017-2018 was 11,373 more than the abortions performed the year before that, a trend that shows that while Planned Parenthood officials once said abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare,” today they omit the word “rare” in their mantra as they perform more abortions each year.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood tweeted last week, “Abortion is safe and legal, and we’re doing everything we can to keep it that way”:

Anti-abortion politicians are using every trick in the book to ban abortion. Asking the Supreme Court to reconsider overturning Roe is an assault on our basic rights, plain and simple. Abortion is safe and legal, and we're doing everything we can to keep it that way. https://t.co/7rATmkTbxd — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) January 2, 2020

In its analysis of the data, pro-life news outlet Live Action News noted that, in the past decade, “abortions at Planned Parenthood have risen nearly seven percent (6.67%) from 324,008 in 2008 to 345,672 in 2018.

In 2018-2019, the abortion business was also on the receiving end of $616.8 million in American taxpayer funds, a 9.4 percent jump from the $563.8 million it received in year 2017-2018.

“Government health services reimbursements and grants” remains the largest source of income for Planned Parenthood at 37 percent – largely from the Medicaid program – followed by “private contributions and bequests” at 36 percent.

In year 2018-2019, Planned Parenthood’s total revenue was more than $1.6 billion, and its net assets for the year was nearly $2 billion.

Once again, Live Action News observed Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer income over the last decade has risen 69.8 percent, “from $363.2 million in 2008 to $616.8 million in taxpayer dollars in 2018.”

The pro-life organization added:

[Planned Parenthood] has long (and falsely) claimed that abortions make up just three percent of its services, a claim that has been debunked multiple times. Planned Parenthood’s abortion market share currently stands at 40% when compared to the most recent data from the Guttmacher Institute for 2017. That means Planned Parenthood alone commits 40% of all the abortions in the United States. This number may increase after the Guttmacher Institute releases new national abortion statistics.

According to that data, Planned Parenthood’s market share of abortions has increased since 2017, when the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), the research arm of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, confirmed Planned Parenthood obtained 35 percent of the U.S. abortion market – a figure that well overtakes the market shares of leaders in other industries.

“The level of market dominance for abortions demonstrated by Planned Parenthood could be taught in business schools as the ultimate example of strategic planning and execution,” wrote CLI President Chuck Donovan and Vice President Dr. James Studnicki. “It is a defining activity.”

The report also observed that Planned Parenthood provided less than 1.4 percent of the nation’s HIV tests and less than 1 percent of pap tests. Additionally, in the previous five years, service-to-client ratios for breast exams and pap tests had declined by 37 percent.

“Severing the link between taxpayers and the abortion conglomerate that is Planned Parenthood has never been more important, because you get more of what you pay for and less of what you tax,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America in a statement sent to Breitbart News.

Hawkins observed that Planned Parenthood continues to perform more abortions each year even though the rate of abortions is reported to be at its lowest point in decades.

“Even as the abortion rate is reported to be falling, Planned Parenthood’s share of the abortion business is up, and of course given their political connections, so is their misappropriation of funds from taxpayers,” Hawkins said. “Planned Parenthood should not be able to operate their deadly business on the taxpayers’ dime.”

In contrast to the 345,672 abortions performed in the past year, Planned Parenthood performed only 213,042 well-woman exams (down from 216,722 from the year before).

The organization touts in its newly released annual report that it now provides “services for transgender patients” in 31 states and has performed 4,960,598 services for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and treatments.

Planned Parenthood’s annual report is released as more than 200 members of Congress have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to “reconsider” the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that invented a right to abortion, though none ever existed in the Constitution.

“The Trump Administration needs to uphold its promise to pro-life Americans and re-direct all current taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood, to community health care centers that practice only non-violent healthcare,” Hawkins said. “Our Healthcare dollars should be invested with those who extend life and end suffering, not kill for a living.”