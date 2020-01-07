Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) took her first act as senator Tuesday to cosponsor Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) legislation to dismiss the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump for lack of prosecution.

Sen. Hawley introduced a resolution Tuesday to update the Senate rules and allow a motion to dismiss articles of impeachment for lack of prosecution. When introduced on Monday, the bill gained swift support from across the Senate Republican conference.

Sen. Loeffler, who was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, made her first major decision in the U.S. Senate to cosponsor Sen. Hawley’s resolution to fight back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) political gamesmanship over impeachment.

It was an honor to swear-in Senator @kloeffler today at the United States Senate! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/X2xOXqvfId — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 7, 2020

The Georgia junior senator called Pelosi’s impeachment game a “sham” and said that Congress needs to focus on improving the lives of the average American.

Sen. Loeffler said in a statement Tuesday:

The unfair process in the House and complete lack of evidence revealed during the investigation indicates that the impeachment sham is nothing more than a political attack on a free and fair election. I cosponsored this resolution because the Senate needs to get past the impeachment sideshow and get back to the business of working for all Americans on the real challenges facing our country.

The Missouri Republican’s proposal last week gained steam from grassroots conservatives such as the Club for Growth and the Tea Party Patriots.

Sen. Paul also said that the Hawley resolution would end the impeachment “witch hunt” against President Trump.

House Democrats desperately tried to convince the American people that President Trump had to be impeached, but they have demonstrated their lack of seriousness and respect for the constitutional process they claim to be guarding by withholding the articles from the Senate until they get the trial they want. It is time to put an end to a witch hunt that started based on a hoax.

“Passing this resolution would not only break the current deadlock, but it would help prevent such partisan games from being played again in future Congresses,” Sen. Paul said.