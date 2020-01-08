Billionaire Who Predicted Trump Win Warns Wall Street: ‘Bernie Stronger than People Think’

A billionaire who predicted that Donald Trump would win the White House in 2016 is warning Wall Street that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the “odds-on-favorite” to win the presidential nomination and will be stronger than people think against the incumbent president in a potential general election matchup.

According to a Wednesday CNN report, Jeff Gundlach reportedly said during a Tuesday evening webcast that “financial markets broadly will have to deal with the fact there could be a scare” if the anti-billionaire candidate wins the nomination and presidency.

He also reportedly “did not rule out that Sanders could beat Trump,” saying: “Bernie is stronger than people think.”

CNN noted that “a Sanders presidency could be a worst-case scenario for Wall Street” because Sanders has “has vowed to take on big banks, raise taxes on corporations and the rich, curb stock buybacks and outlaw fracking.”

Gundlach’s remarks come days after the Daily Beast reported that former President Barack Obama and his top allies want to derail Sanders’ candidacy but have no idea how to stop his momentum. Without a coherent strategy for a “NeverBernie” movement, Obama and his allies, according to the report, have resorted to hoping Sanders just “flames out on his own.”

When informed of Gundlach’s remarks, a Sanders spokesman reportedly replied: “A stopped Rolex is right twice a day.”