Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) backtracked Thursday on a previous comment she made about Nancy Pelosi’s delay in getting the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

On Wednesday, Feinstein was among a crowd of Democrats who took a dig at Pelosi by saying that impeachment should now reach the Senate.

“If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” Feinstein said Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t see what good delay does.”

Confronted about the comments she made on Wednesday by the San Francisco Chronicle, Feinstein said, “I don’t know what happened there. … I did not mean to say that.” Instead, Feinstein told The Chronicle that she had no problems with Pelosi clinching the articles.

After her statements, Feinstein released the following statement:

Given the importance of this additional evidence, it’s understandable that Speaker Pelosi has delayed transmitting articles of impeachment until the contours of a Senate trial are known. I do not believe that Speaker Pelosi is motivated by politics but by a sincere desire to ensure a fair process that allows the Senate to consider available evidence — a goal that all of us should share.

House Armed Services Committee chairman, Democrat Rep. Adam Smith also urged Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate, but he quickly retracted his comment and claimed in a tweet that he “wholeheartedly” supports her decisions.