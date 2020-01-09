Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) claim that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was “offensive” to American veterans, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said Wednesday.

The congressman’s comments came after Omar said during a press conference that she felt sick about the recent tension between the United States and Iran, according to Fox News.

“I feel ill a little bit, because of everything that is taking place, and I think every time that I hear of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD,” Omar said, adding, “And I find peace knowing that I serve with great advocates for peace and people who have shown courage against war.”

In response to her claim, Banks tweeted:

Rep. Ilhan Omar complained she’s “stricken with PTSD” because of recent events in the Middle East. This is a disgrace and offensive to our nation’s veterans who really do have PTSD after putting their life on the line to keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/twhZDuUDu0 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 8, 2020

However, Omar then responded to the veteran who served in Afghanistan by stating that his accusations were “shameful”:

Hi Jim, I survived war as a child and deal with post-traumatic stress disorder—much like many who have served or lived through war. It’s shameful that you as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors. pic.twitter.com/QdDBKDSOCS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

Wednesday, Omar criticized President Trump’s call for more sanctions on Iran and labeled it “economic warfare,” according to Breitbart News.

“They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!” she tweeted.

However, President Trump said Friday that the U.S.-led airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was done to avoid a conflict, not start one.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he commented, adding, “What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved.”

Wednesday, the president urged America’s allies to work toward peace in the Middle East region. He also called on leaders to come up with a deal that “makes the world a safer and more peaceful place” and “allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped potential.”