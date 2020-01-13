Donald Trump: ‘Everybody Knows’ Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is ‘Dead’

President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday for her criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters,” Trump wrote on Twitter, pointing to the story of Warren accusing Sanders’ team of unfairly attacking her.

Politico reported on a memo the campaign released that instructed volunteers to describe Warren as a candidate supported by the elite.

Warren responded by taking a shot at Sanders, accusing him of sending his voters to “trash” her record.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me,” she said. “Bernie knows me and has known me for a long time. He knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked on and fought for.”

Trump encouraged the contentious exchange prior to the Democrat debate.

“Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie,” Trump wrote. “Do I see a feud brewing?”

Trump has monitored Warren’s campaign throughout the 2020 Democrat primary, expressing surprise that the candidate he routinely mocks as “Pocahontas” resurrected her campaign after her disastrous attempt to use DNA test results to prove her Native American heritage.

“I came up with this great name. I came up with a lot of different stuff,” Trump said during a campaign rally last week in Ohio, recalling his earlier attacks on Warren. “I said she was a total fraud, and everybody believed me, and she went down. Then she started coming up. Then she went down”: