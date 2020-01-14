Donald Trump Jr: CNN Rigging Debate Against Bernie Sanders?

Donald Trump Jr. questioned whether CNN is rigging Tuesday night’s Democrat presidential debate against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by claiming the Vermont senator said a woman could not win the presidency.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday that Sen. Sanders had told her in December 2018 that he did not believe that a woman could win the presidency.

During the Democrat debate, Sen. Sanders denied telling Warren that a woman could not win a presidential election.

“Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it, and I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this because this is what Donald Trump…would want,” Sanders said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders denies telling Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the White House in 2020. “Well as a matter of fact I didn’t say it, and I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this because this is what Donald Trump…would want.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/haqxUEZLC4 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 15, 2020

CNN reporter Abby Phillip then asked Sen. Warren, claiming that Sanders had, in fact, said a woman could not win the White House, “Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

WATCH: Bernie unequivocally denies saying "a woman can't win" then CNN ignores his denial and Warren doubles down. pic.twitter.com/frsfKeoseY — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 15, 2020

Trump Jr. took to Twitter Tuesday night to question whether CNN was fixing the debate against Sen. Sanders.

“How did CNN just pretend that Bernie didn’t totally deny that he said a woman couldn’t win and pretend like it was a fact just because Warren said so? It’s not like her entire persona isn’t built on lies,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. asked rhetorically, “Is the fix against Bernie in again???”

How did CNN just pretend that Bernie didn’t totally deny that he said a woman couldn’t win and pretend like it it was a fact just because Warren said so? It’s not like her entire persona isn’t built on lies… Is the fix against Bernie in again??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020

The Sanders presidential campaign lamented in December the “Bernie blackout.” The campaign claimed that the mainstream media is not adequately covering the Vermont senator’s presidential campaign.

“The Bernie blackout is real — it’s not a figment of our imagination,” Nina Turner told the Hill.TV.

“I don’t want to see any candidate blacked out but certainly not a candidate that is polling in the top one or two and certainly is in the top three of the candidates that could get the Democratic nomination,” she said, adding that the “system is wrong and rigged.”