House Voting Wednesday to Submit Impeachment Articles to Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday notified fellow Democrats that she will schedule a vote to transmit two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for Wednesday, according to the Washington Post.
However, Pelosi told caucus members that she is holding off on announcing who will be appointed as impeachment managers in the upper chamber’s trial.
This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.
