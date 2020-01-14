Michael Avenatti Arrested in Los Angeles for Alleged Bail Violation

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was reportedly arrested Tuesday by federal authorities in Los Angeles, California, on allegations that he violated bail.

The prosecutors said in a one-page letter to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe that they were told by prosecutors in Los Angeles that an arrest warrant had been issued and it was expected Avenatti would be arrested soon.

“We understand that has now occurred,” the New York prosecutors said in the letter.

“We are still gathering information and will provide an update to the Court as soon as we can,” the letter added. The letter was submitted by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman and signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Richenthal. Three other prosecutors were also listed.

“I understand that Mr. Avenatti has been arrested by the federal authorities for violating the terms of his release,” lawyer Steven Bledsoe told the Daily Beast.

Upon being hauled out of the courthouse, the lawyer reportedly said he’s “completely innocent.”

The development comes as the former Resistance paragon was slated to appear in a Manhattan federal court as part of a case in which he is accused of attempting to extort Nike for up to $25 million. Avenatti pleaded not guilty in the case last year and has claimed the Department of Justice has unjustly targeted him due to his opposition to President Donald Trump.

In addition, Avenatti pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off his former client, pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, out of book deal proceeds. He is also accused of stealing millions of dollars from clients in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.