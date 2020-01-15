President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday his plans to travel to Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day, bringing back a popular fireworks display for the occasion.

Trump spoke with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem during the signing event for phase one of the trade deal with China.

“We’re gonna do a big fireworks display, right?” he said. “Mount Rushmore, we’re going over — I think I’m going to try and be there on July 4th.”

The president’s final plans have not been confirmed.

Trump was amazed that the fireworks display had been canceled since 2009, as officials cited environmental reasons.

“I said what can burn? It’s stone,” Trump said. “So nobody knew why, they just said environmental reasons.”

Officials canceled the fireworks display in 2009, citing concerns of dead trees as a result of the devastation caused by pine bark beetles.

Trump said that the South Dakota governor had asked him to allow fireworks to return to the famous presidential monument.

“I called up our people and in 15 minutes got it approved and we will have the first fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, and I will try and get out there if I can,” Trump said.

Trump’s trip to South Dakota would mark the first time he plans to travel for the Independence Day celebration, as presidents typically celebrate in Washington, DC.

Last year, the president hosted his “Salute to America,” which boasted the biggest fireworks display ever launched in Washington, DC.