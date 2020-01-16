Gov. Ralph Northam Admits NRA Event Was ‘Peaceful’

While announcing his unilateral gun ban for Virginia Capitol grounds, Governor Ralph Northam (D) said the NRA’s event on Monday was “peaceful.”

On January 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported thousands of NRA members showed up to voice support for the Second Amendment during Virginia lawmakers’ gun control hearings.

Video from the morning showed hallway after hallway full of NRA members waiting for their chance to get inside:

Even as Gov. Northam used phrases like “threats and violent rhetoric” to describe his concerns over an upcoming January 20, 2020, pro-Second Amendment rally, he admitted the presence of so many NRA members had been “peaceful.”

The Daily Wire quoted Northam saying, “Most recently, earlier this week, the NRA hosted its annual lobby day. Hundreds of Virginians participated, and the day passed without incident. That is what peaceful events look like. I thank the NRA for hosting a peaceful event.”

Northam’s praise for NRA members came as he unilaterally instituted a temporary ban on exercising Second Amendment rights on the Virginia Capitol grounds.

