New Hampshire’s first congressional district Republican candidate Matt Mower has gained significant steam since announcing his candidacy earlier this week.

Mowers, who worked in the Donald Trump State Department, announced his bid this week to unseat freshman swing district Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH). The former Trump State Department staffer told Breitbart News that he decided to run because he was tired of seeing Rep. Pappas do House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) bidding.

In his interview with Breitbart News, Mowers called Rep. Pappas a “partisan Pelosi puppet.”

Since announcing his campaign, Mowers has raised $100,000 on his first day. Mowers is using the president’s campaign fundraising platform, WinRed.

The New Hampshire conservative also earned the endorsements of several prominent conservatives and Trump officials, including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, America First Policies President Brian O’Walsh, former Trump Campaign Communications Director Jason Miller, former Trump Inaugural Committee Communications Director Boris Epshteyn, Donald Trump Jr. political adviser Andy Surabian, former Trump campaign official Steven Cheung, and former Trump State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton, as well as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Mowers told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment Friday that he takes the endorsements as a vote of confidence that he will help President Trump carry out his America First legislative agenda.

The New Hampshire Republican said:

We just launched our campaign earlier this week and have received an outpouring of support from New Hampshire voters frustrated that Pappas is a Partisan Pelosi Puppet who votes with her 100% of the time and represents the first Trump district Democrat in the country to call for impeachment proceedings. I’m thankful for the support of so many of the President’s biggest allies because they know I’ll go to Washington to work with the President to build the wall to stop the influx of illegal drugs, lower prescription drug prices, and fight for our veterans.

“Matt Mowers-at the forefront in a new wave of conservative leadership in 2020. Helping to lead the fight against AIDS and for freedom as a member of the State Dept, he has seen how socialism destroys. He will beat liberal Chris Pappas,” Gov. Christie wrote:

Matt Mowers-at the forefront in a new wave of conservative leadership in 2020. Helping to lead the fight against AIDS and for freedom as a member of the State Dept, he has seen how socialism destroys. He will beat liberal Chris Pappas. I’m with Matt! https://t.co/FbaN5uO0Q3 — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) January 14, 2020

Spicer said that Mowers “has the political and policy experience that immediately make him a top tier candidate”:

Big news. @mowers announced he is running for the US House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st district. He has the political and policy experience that immediately make him a top tier candidate for the @GOP cc @NRCC #nhpolitics #nh1 https://t.co/sMX4fLhstZ — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 14, 2020

Nauert said that Mowers “worked tirelessly to advance freedom across [the] globe”:

My fmr #StateDept colleague @mowers is running for Congress in #NewHampshire – while in DC he worked tirelessly to advance freedom across globe. In #Congress he will continue to protect #American liberty here & abroad #GOP #newgenerationofconservative https://t.co/kN6tEe5CKW — heather nauert (@HeatherNauert) January 15, 2020

Walsh said that Mower “will bring the independent conservative leadership New Hampshire deserves to D.C.”:

Good luck to @mowers. He’ll bring the independent, conservative leadership New Hampshire deserves to DC. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/iwXmHrzKte — Brian O Walsh (@BrianOWalsh) January 14, 2020

Epshteyn wrote, “Good to see a strong, young conservative like @mowers run for Congress and strive to make a difference”:

Good to see a strong, young conservative like @mowers run for Congress and strive to make a difference! — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) January 14, 2020

Cheung wrote, “This election will be a referendum on Pelosi and Democrats who— instead of delivering results for their constituents— have been living in the past trying to undo the 2016 election”:

We’ve seen what a Democrat-controlled House is willing to do to subvert the will of the people. This election will be a referendum on Pelosi and Democrats who— instead of delivering results for their constituents— have been living in the past trying to undo the 2016 election. https://t.co/DVsc1xa65O — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) January 14, 2020