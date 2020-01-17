Watch: Barron Trump Taller than Mom and Dad at 13

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s son Barron is rarely in the spotlight in the three years since his family moved into the White House. But videos that surfaced on Friday of the family leaving for their Florida Mar-a-Lago residence shows the teen, who turned 13 in March, towering over the president, who is reported to be 6 foot 3 inches tall, and his mother, who is 5 foot 11 when not wearing her favored high heels.

Voice of America and the Daily Mail both reported on Barron, who looks much older than his biological age in the videos.

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House, Friday, January 17, with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron. (AP) pic.twitter.com/ZHAfpeRH1s — The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 17, 2020

The Daily Mail also reported on what the teen wore for his weekend outing:

The 13-year-old, who now towers over his father, President Donald Trump, had on a $150 flight jacket from Alpha Industries over a black top and pants when he walked across the South Lawn of the White House and boarded Marine One with his family.

“Barron topped off his look with a pair of $80 black New Balance 574 sneakers,” a caption of a photo of the family trio said in the Daily Mail report.

