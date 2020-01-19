Alleged Intruder Meets Armed Homeowner, Dies Before Police Arrive

An alleged intruder greeted by an armed Albuquerque, New Mexico, homeowner Friday night was dead by the time police arrived.

KRQE reports that the incident occurred at a home “near Coors and Paseo Del Norte.”

KOB 4 reports the alleged intruder got into a “confrontation” with the homeowner prior to a shots being fired. The homeowner then shot suspect and “was dead by the time [police] arrived.”

Also on Friday, a San Rafael, California, suspect fled the scene after a homeowner opened on him. CBSN Bay Area reports that the homeowner called police to say an “intruder [allegedly] broke a window at the house and was trying to get inside.”

KRON 4 reports that the homeowner opened fire after calling police and the suspect fled the scene.

