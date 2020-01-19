Watch — ‘You’re Gonna Wish Your Name Was Nixon’ Sing Women’s March Activists to President Trump

A group of male Women’s March activists took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump on Saturday in Washington, DC, where they sang their own rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s hit song, I Will Survive. In the parody version, the activists insist President Trump will “wish [his] name was Nixon,” and that he will “pray for Watergate,” implying that his impeachment trial in the Senate will be much worse.

While many anti-Trump activists typically stick with tired, trite chants, such as, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” a group of male activists decided to add their own unique spin to the anti-Trump chants that could be heard during Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

“If Mueller couldn’t do it, Nancy’s gonna seal your fate! You’re gonna wish your name was Nixon, you will pray for Watergate!” sang the activists while walking with a large rainbow-colored banner, which read, “Gays Against Guns.”

“We will survive, we will survive. Hey, hey,” began the activists as they sang their own lyrics to the tune of I Will Survive.

The lyrics of their parody rendition continued as follows:

You got all the cash you need from the NRA

And billionaires who paid to make their taxes go away

But character is destiny

You’re a psychopathic ape!

You can’t escape!

It’s coming soon, the pee pee tape

[Unintelligible], you sprang a leak

Your cagey AG Billy Barr thinks you’re the czar, the fucking freak

Well, if Mueller couldn’t do it, Nancy’s gonna seal your fate!

You’re gonna wish your name was Nixon, you will pray for Watergate!

Go on now, go

Walk out the door

Just turn around now, ’cause you’re not welcome anymore

Aren’t you the fool who tried to break the FBI?

Did you think we’d crumble? Did you think we’d lay down and die?

Oh, no, girl, bye!

We will survive!

Oh, as long as we are stuck with you, the fight will stay alive

And through every turn and twist, we’ll have the courage to resist

We’ll survive, we will survive. Hey, hey!

