Illinois: Invasion Suspect Killed by Armed Homeowner

A Danville, Illinois, homeowner opened fire Sunday night and killed a man who was one of multiple armed suspects that allegedly forced their way into the home.

The suspects also allegedly wore ski masks.

Police arrived to find one suspect “lying inside the home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” News Channel 20 reported. A ski mask and handgun were found beside the wounded suspect.

WANDTV identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jordan Valdez-Parrish. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The homeowner told police he saw at least one other suspect turn and flee at the sound of gunfire. A search for any additional suspects is underway.

