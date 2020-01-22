VA Democrats Weigh Permanent Ban Against Guns on State Capitol Grounds

Following Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) temporary ban against gun possession on Virginia Capitol grounds, the state’s Democrat lawmakers are ready to take up a permanent ban on guns in Capitol Square.

On January 15, 2020, Northam claimed there were reports of “violent rhetoric” associated with the then-upcoming Second Amendment rally. He used his state of emergency declaration to announce a temporary ban against possessing a gun on Capitol grounds.

The implication of his ban was that Second Amendment rally attendees could not be armed unless they stayed outside the area which the actual rally was being held.

As early as today the state’s Democrat lawmakers could take up Senate Bill 13, which puts in a place a permanent ban against guns on the Capitol Square. The ban actually extends beyond Capitol Square, so as to include “the state-owned buildings that border its boundary streets.”

SB 13 would ban possession of “a bowie knife, switchblade knife, ballistic knife, machete, razor, slingshot, spring stick, fighting chain, throwing star, and oriental dart,” on Capitol Square as well.

