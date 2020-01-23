Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Dems to Focus on ‘Abuse of Power’

Democrats will have about 16 hours over the next two days to finish their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) signaled that House Managers will focus on “abuse of power” on Thursday.
12:55 PM: All about Bolton:
Executive privilege cannot be used to prevent a witness who is willing to testify from appearing, and certainly not one who no longer works in government. It’s not a gag order. And witnesses testify on national security all the time.
Bolton has a right to testify if he wants to. https://t.co/4FtvPDgtDl
— Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) January 23, 2020
For those reading Murkowski tea leaves, just asked her about witnesses and exec privilege: "The House made a decision that they didn't want to slow things down by having to go through the courts. And yet now they're basically saying you guys gotta go through the courts…" 1/2
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 23, 2020
Murkowski continued: "We didn't, but we need you to." 2/2
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 23, 2020
12:45 PM: Chief Justice John Roberts has arrived in the Senate. Opening arguments scheduled to continue at the top of the hour.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) taking a page out of Joe Lockhart’s playbook:
Schumer says's yesterday's opening arguments from House managers in the #ImpeachmentTrial may have been the first time that many GOP senators heard the evidence not through the lens of Fox news.
— Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) January 23, 2020
