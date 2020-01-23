Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Dems to Focus on ‘Abuse of Power’

Democrats will have about 16 hours over the next two days to finish their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) signaled that House Managers will focus on “abuse of power” on Thursday.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

12:55 PM: All about Bolton:

Executive privilege cannot be used to prevent a witness who is willing to testify from appearing, and certainly not one who no longer works in government. It’s not a gag order. And witnesses testify on national security all the time. Bolton has a right to testify if he wants to. https://t.co/4FtvPDgtDl — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) January 23, 2020

For those reading Murkowski tea leaves, just asked her about witnesses and exec privilege: "The House made a decision that they didn't want to slow things down by having to go through the courts. And yet now they're basically saying you guys gotta go through the courts…" 1/2 — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 23, 2020

Murkowski continued: "We didn't, but we need you to." 2/2 — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 23, 2020

12:45 PM: Chief Justice John Roberts has arrived in the Senate. Opening arguments scheduled to continue at the top of the hour.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) taking a page out of Joe Lockhart’s playbook: