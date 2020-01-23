White House Rejects Claim Mike Pence ‘Snubbed’ by Prince Charles at Holocaust Forum

Britain's Prince Charles speaks to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Ronen Zvulun, Pool via AP)
Vice President Mike Pence’s office strongly rejected the online suggestion Prince Charles had “snubbed” him Thursday at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

A short video spread on Twitter of Prince Charles shaking hands with world leaders such as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but skipped over Pence who was standing nearby.

The White House said Pence had spoken and shaken hands with Prince Charles prior to the event which was designed to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, as Breitbart News reported.

“Vice President Pence and the Second Lady spoke with Prince Charles for five minutes in the pre-program before they entered the hall,” the vice president’s press secretary Katie Waldman said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Also they shook hands at the end of his remarks.”

Waldman shared a photo of Prince Charles speaking with Pence, taken by White House photographer Myles D. Cullen, and video of the two leaders having a pleasant encounter.

