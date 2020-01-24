A video of a father confronting Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) about her plans to erase the bulk of student loan debt went viral on Thursday after he questioned the fairness of her proposal and added that “those of us that did the right thing get screwed.”

A father confronted Warren during an event in Grimes, Iowa, on Monday about her plan to roll back student loan debt for “about 95 percent of students who have debt.”

“I just wanted to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I’ve saved all my money. She doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?” he asked.

“Of course not,” Warren replied.

“So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?” he asked.

“My buddy had fun, bought a car, and went on all the vacations, I saved my money. He makes more than I did. I worked a double shift,” the man pressed before accusing Warren of not taking him seriously.

“You’re laughing at me,” he said. “Yeah that’s exactly what you’re doing. We did the right thing and we get screwed.”

“I appreciate your time,” Warren stated as he walked away:

“My daughter is in school. I saved all my money just to pay student loans. Can I have my money back?”@ewarren: “Of course not” “So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed?”pic.twitter.com/EXoU2ci2Wt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2020

Under Warren’s plan, individuals with a household income of $100,000 or less could have $50,0000 in student debt erased. Those with a household income of up to $250,000 could also see some of their debt erased, but a lower amount.

She also vows to cancel the majority of student loan debt on day one of her presidency via executive action:

We have a student loan crisis—and we can't afford to wait for Congress to act. I’ve already proposed a student loan debt cancellation plan, and on day one of my presidency, I’ll use existing laws to start providing that debt cancellation immediately. https://t.co/bvhpuQmHH1 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 14, 2020

Warren says it is “nonsense” to suggest that the U.S. cannot afford her proposal, contending that her “Ultra-Millionaire Tax” will cover the costly plan.