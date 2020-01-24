The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a sharp ad aimed at exposing the agenda of the left, warning, “Democrats only want power. Don’t give it to them.”

The ad begins with a series of flashbacks, including reports of Antifa violence and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) history of antisemitic statements. It also features remarks from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warning that millennials are worried the world “is going to end if we don’t address climate change” and Beto O’Rourke (D) telling a crowd, “hell yes we’re going to take your AR 15.”

“Tyranny has many forms” flashes across the screen as the ad highlights the left’s radical climate change proposals.

You “cannot go too far on the issue of climate change,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) states, as the screen flashes to Joe Biden (D) speaking about shutting down coal-burning plants.

“It only has one goal” pops across the screen again and jumps to a clip of Sanders praising bread lines as a “good thing.”

“Power,” ad states:

One thing is clear: Democrats only care about their own political power. We can’t let them have it. pic.twitter.com/MGR0tB9gst — GOP (@GOP) January 24, 2020

The ad continues, featuring the words of President Trump, who warns that Democrats want to “strip Americans of their constitutional rights.” His words are followed by clip of a conversation on Morning Joe, centering around gun confiscation.

“Use the power of the law to punish their opponent,” Trump continues, with a flashback to the Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

“They would shut down your free speech,” Trump continues as the video flashes to Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) stating, “I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech. The First Amendment prevents me from going so.”

“It all comes down to 2020” pops up on the screen as the video pivots to clips of various Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment, including Rep. Al Green (D-TX) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who famously told supporters that they were going to “impeach the motherfucker” the night she was elected.

It also features Democrat 2020 candidates calling to abolish the Electoral College.

“Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice, and rage,” Trump states. “They want to destroy you. They only care about their own political power.”

“Democrats only want power,” the ad states. “Don’t give it to them.”

This is likely the first of many coming ads as the general election draw closer. The RNC and Trump campaign have raised a combined $463 million last year and reportedly have roughly $200 million cash on hand.