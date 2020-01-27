Arizona Reps. Point to Virginia, Push to Nullify Gun Control Laws

Arizona State Reps. Leo Biasiucci (R-5), Walt Blackman (R-6), and Frank Carroll (R-22) are pushing legislation to nullify any gun control that infringes on the Second Amendment.

AZ Central lists the nullification legislation as HB 2093.

And Carroll, in specific, is pointing to the Democrats’ unrestrained gun control push in Virginia to justify the legislation.

The Prescott News quoted Carroll saying, “We see, in states like Virginia, a coordinated attack on the Second Amendment and law-abiding citizens. Here in Arizona, we want to make sure that radical politicians, nationally or locally, won’t encroach on our constitutional rights.”

Rep. Blackman added, “Progressive activists will stop at nothing to disarm the public. It is time we send a message that we as a state won’t put the safety of our families and communities in jeopardy by allowing unconstitutional overreaches.”

Biasiucci stressed the danger law-abiding gun owners face without additional protections, saying, “The Second Amendment guarantees vital liberties, just like the First Amendment protects the freedom of speech and the Fourth Amendment prevents unreasonable searches and seizures. We stand with law-abiding gun owners to ensure they are never disarmed in the name of political posturing.”

In 1832-33 South Carolina appealed to nullification to deal with tariffs from the federal government. One tariff in particular protected resources in northern and western states but put South Carolina’s cotton income at risk while subsequently raising South Carolinians cost of living. Although divisive, the federal government refused to budge on the tariff, leading South Carolina to draw up a Nullification Ordinance in 1832. The ordinance would proclaim the tariff–and duties associated with it–null and void within the state of South Carolina.

In the end, President Andrew Jackson backed down by lessening the tariff. South Carolina, in turn, dropped the nullification push.

Reps. Biasiucci, Walt Blackman, and Carroll, are making clear they are ready to nullify any gun controls that an overbearing federal government or in-state radicals seek to impose on Arizonans.

