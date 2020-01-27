Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said Monday that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-GA) is appeasing the left by calling for additional witnesses who will “slander” President Donald Trump.

Sen. Loeffler slammed Sen. Romney for calling for additional witnesses after leaks of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book suggested that President Trump tied foreign national security assistance to an investigation into the Biden family.

Senate Democrats would need at least four Senate Republicans to back a vote to allow for additional witnesses. Democrats have wanted Bolton, as well as White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify during the impeachment trial.

“I think with the story that came out yesterday, it’s increasingly apparent it would be important to hear from John Bolton,” Romney told reporters Monday. “I, of course, will make a final decision on witnesses after we’ve heard from not only the prosecution, but also the defense. But I think at this stage, it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony to provide to those of us who are sitting in impartial justice.”

Other senators, such as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said that she is open to voting for additional witnesses, contending that the Bolton revelations have strengthened the case for more witnesses to testify.

“The reports about Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues,” Collins said in a statement Monday.

Sen. Loeffler said that the House impeachment managers do not have a case for convicting President Trump of obstructing Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.

“After 2 weeks, it’s clear that Democrats have no case for impeachment. Sadly, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of fame,” Loeffler tweeted Monday. “The circus is over. It’s time to move on!”:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.