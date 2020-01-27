Watch Live: Day Six of President Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate will start the sixth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

President Trump’s legal team will start the second day of their opening arguments after the president’s team delivered a relatively short defense on Saturday.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said after the Senate impeachment trial that President Trump’s legal team had “shredded” the Democrats’ case for impeachment within two hours.

“I thought today was an incredible two hours, and within two hours, I thought that the White House counsel and their team entirely shredded the case that has been presented by the House managers,” the Iowa conservative said. “What we heard today was very concise; it was full of truths and facts, as presented by the House managers’ own witnesses. It was not filled with half-truths and personal stories.”

Senate Republicans such as Sens. Mitt Romney (R-IA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have called for additional witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton to testify after reports suggested that Trump sought to tie foreign security assistance funding for Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination,” President Trump tweeted Monday.

…transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

…(Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

