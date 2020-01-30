Virginia House Delegate Chris Hurst (D) blew a .085 on a blood-alcohol breathalyzer Saturday night but was let off with a warning.

10 WAVY reported the incident, noting “Christiansburg officials [said] Montgomery Democrat Chris Hurst was stopped at about 2 a.m. on Sunday and blew a result of .085, just above the legal limit.”

The officer who pulled Hurst over, Lt. Stephen Swecker, noticed the lawmaker’s eyes were allegedly “red” and there was “the odor of alcohol” coming from the car.

Swecker indicated he allowed Hurst to go after the preliminary .085 blood-alcohol reading because he believed Hurst’s blood-alcohol levels would have been below the legal limit by the time they reached the station for a formal test.

On Wednesday Hurst used a Facebook post to admit he made a “grave mistake.”

He wrote:

I was pulled over by an officer with Christiansburg Police. After questioning my ability to drive, he asked for me to step out of the car and submit to a series of field sobriety tests. I fully complied and respected the officer’s request and completed those tests, including a breathalyzer test. My blood alcohol content was shown to be .085%. That is over the legal limit and I should not have been drinking and driving. My girlfriend also submitted to a breathalyzer test. She was under the legal limit and we were both told by the officer that we were free to go, providing that she drive us home.

Hurst added:

This experience has humbled me in a profound way, particularly hearing from so many who have been personally impacted by losing loved ones to drunk driving. While I knew the dangers of drinking and driving ahead of time, I displayed poor judgement and made a mistake. For so many, however, one mistake can mean the death of someone they love. I will take that fact with me in the future with renewed appreciation and respect. To those I have let down, I am deeply sorry. I will spend the remainder of my time in office working diligently to advocate for our community and regain any trust that I have lost.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.