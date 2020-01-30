Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has revealed a series of profanity-laced voicemails she has received as she prepares to vote on witnesses participating in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

“You’re a disgrace! A disgrace to this country,” one caller stated. “Not just to the Senate, but to your country. You’re a traitor. You’re a f*cking traitor.”

“You’re going to lose, Susan Collins,” another caller said. “You’re going to lose. You’re just a little b*tch for Donald Trump.”

“Are you in some kind of satanic cult? I don’t understand why you’re doing the devil’s work,” a female caller remarked. “I truly am confused as to why you hate America”:

This is not the first time Collins has received voicemails expressing outrage over her decisions. In 2018, as she prepared to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, she received multiple phone calls from voters who threatened her and her staff. One caller suggested Collins’ 25-year-old staffer be raped and impregnated as a result.

Bill Nemitz, a columnist for the Portland Press Herald, claimed in October 2019 that Collins deserves the death threats she has received during the current presidency.

“Maybe it’s just me, but if I was experiencing all of those things, I’d start wondering what the heck I’m doing to tick so many people off,” Nemitz said at the time.

A Maine woman was found guilty last November for sending a letter containing white powder to Collins’ Bangor home in 2018.