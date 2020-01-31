Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), the chairman of the Western Caucus, endorsed Nevada State Rep. Jim Marchant Friday for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District race, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Gosar, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said that Marchant would serve as a fighter for conservative values and that Nevadans in the 4th congressional district would be well represented in the district.

Gosar told Breitbart News, “As one of the most conservative, and effective, members of Congress, I look forward to Nevadans sending Jim Marchant to D.C. to join me in the fight to keep our country great. Jim will join me in fighting to protect the Second Amendment. Jim will join me and my conservative fighters on the House Freedom Caucus. Jim has proven already he doesn’t just talk about saving our country, he works for it daily. Send us a fighter like Jim to D.C. to join me and my colleagues to get Nevada the representation it deserves.”

Republicans hope to defeat freshman incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV). Although Horsford defeated Republican candidate Crescent Hardy by roughly eight points during the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats only narrowly took the seat from then-incumbent Hardy during the 2016 congressional elections. With a higher turnout from the presidential election, it remains possible that a Republican such as Marchant could unseat Horsford.

Marchant said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News that he hopes to help President Donald Trump enact his America First agenda in Congress.

The Nevada conservative said, “I’m honored to have the endorsement of a true conservative fighter and true Trump supporter like Congressman Paul Gosar. I’ve said very publicly that when I get to Congress I’m joining Freedom Caucus and I’m going to be one hundred percent behind President Trump. Congressman Gosar knows I’ll be fighting side-by-side with him for our president and our country, and I’m honored to have his faith and trust placed in me. There are already too many fake, establishment, swamp Republicans in Congress. I’m going to go up there and take on the establishment and stand with President Trump.”