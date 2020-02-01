Police in Everett, Washington, found an intrusion suspect’s body in the yard Friday night after a homeowner opened fire.

KING 5 reports that the incident occurred around 8:20 p.m.

KIRO 7 reports that the homeowner came home and discovered the alleged intruder, and a confrontation in the front yard ensued. The homeowner opened fire, shooting the suspect multiple times.

Responding officers attempted CPR on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead.

.@EverettPolice says possible intruder was shot & killed by homeowner at 19th St & Chestnut St in #EverettWA just after 8pm Friday. pic.twitter.com/SRqGh522N9 — KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) February 1, 2020

Police said the homeowner “has been completely cooperative” and both he and family witnesses describe a scenario where shots were fired after a confrontation.

