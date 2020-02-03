Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees for Shelter Dogs

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrated their Super Bowl 2020 win by paying adoption fees for every adoptable dog in the city.

“KC WINS!” the Kansas City Pet Project cheered in a Facebook post published just after the Chiefs’ win on Sunday night, along with another reason for celebration. “Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!”

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick,” they wrote, “and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending.” But promoting animal rescue is far from Nnadi’s only service to the community. The Derrick Nnadi Foundation has also worked with the Ronald McDonald House, as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

The foundation “aims to cultivate positive change in people’s lives, inspire children and families through meaningful interactions, and assist those in need,” according to the official site.

And Nnadi’s active community role is part of a family legacy. “Derrick’s father taught him at a young age that ‘As Nnadi’s we don’t receive, we give,’” the site reads, “and The Derrick Nnadi Foundation embodies that mantra through all of the work that it does.”

Last year, Nnadi was named the National Football League Player’s Association Community MVP for his extensive charitable work. Luckily for the host of animals waiting to find a safe and loving Kansas City home, Derrick Nnadi is looking out for them, too.