Democrats Open Iowa Caucuses Overseas in Tbilisi, Glasgow, Paris

The Democrats have opened the Iowa caucus to include voters living overseas in cities like Glasgow, Scotland; Paris, France; and Tbilisi, Georgia.

USA Today reported:

Colyn Burbank’s apartment he shares with his wife and young daughter is a good example. Except in one way: The graduate student is hosting an Iowa caucus in his adopted home of Glasgow, Scotland – 4,000 miles from where he grew up. [Emphasis added] … In addition to Glasgow, Iowa’s Democratic Party designated Tbilisi, Georgia – an ex-Soviet republic located at the crossroads of eastern Europe and western Asia – as well as Paris, France, as international caucus sites. They are for voters who, like Burbank, are unable to attend their precinct’s caucus in Iowa. [Emphasis added]

Iowa Democrat Party Chairman Troy Price has said that the overseas satellite caucuses are “to make these caucuses the most accessible in our party’s history.”

The Tbilisi caucus was conducted successfully, over a traditional Iowan meal of pizza and ranch dressing – accompanied by Georgian wine. The results will be reported along with the rest of the results after the caucuses in Iowa take place. pic.twitter.com/SraYlfxAUq — Joshua Kucera (@joshuakucera) February 3, 2020

Left-leaning media outlets like The Atlantic have already complained that the satellite caucuses overseas are not enough for voter inclusiveness.

“In September, the Iowa Democratic Party proposed a ‘satellite’ option for the caucus system, as part of an effort to make the first-in-the-nation contest more accessible to people like Sayers,” The Atlantic reported. “But many Iowans are still frustrated. They argue that the change does next to nothing to make the process more inclusive. Instead of solving the problem, these Iowans argue, the satellite-caucus proposal merely highlights something they’ve believed all along: The state’s contest is undemocratic and in need of substantive reform.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.