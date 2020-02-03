Five mosques were used as Iowa Democrat Caucus sites for the first time in United States history in an attempt to drive up voter participation among Muslim voters.

On Monday evening, five mosques in the Des Moines, Iowa, area were approved as official caucus sites to increase Muslim voter participation. Iowa has a Muslim population of about one percent.

Journalist Ali Harb notes that the overwhelming majority of Muslim caucus-goers are supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

The @BernieSanders corner at the caucus at the Muslim Community Organization, aka 42 mosque, in Des Moines. pic.twitter.com/aAroAXGJTz — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) February 4, 2020

Congressman @RoKhanna taking photos with Muslim women caucusing for @BernieSanders at mosque in Des Moines, Iowa pic.twitter.com/1cLWakrwPH — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) February 4, 2020

Haseeb Arif, a 26-year old Muslim-American caucus-goers tells @MiddleEastEye he is excited that everyone at the mosque is supporting @BernieSanders.

He said he is drawn to Sanders because of the senator's economic message pic.twitter.com/0560uHsqL8 — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) February 4, 2020

More @BernieSanders

Supporters keep arriving to the caucus site at the 42 mosque in Des Moines #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/DtYSVHmtfE — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) February 4, 2020

Now caucus-goers are officially being asked to congregate in different corners designated for their candidates. The result at the 42 mosque. One Pete supporter. Four for Yang. Everyone else is sitting in the Bernie Sanders corner pic.twitter.com/TLZAYqfiTQ — Ali Harb (@Harbpeace) February 4, 2020

Iowa’s only Muslim state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad told Al Jazeera that the mosques being used as caucus sites was “historic,” while Muslim Caucus of America co-chair Rummi Khan called the caucus sites a “safe place” for Muslim caucus-goers.

“I think now that Muslims are coming out because we are now realizing that if we don’t tell our story, nobody else will,” Abdul-Samad said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.