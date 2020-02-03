Five Mosques Used as Iowa Caucus Sites for First Time in American History

Five mosques were used as Iowa Democrat Caucus sites for the first time in United States history in an attempt to drive up voter participation among Muslim voters.

On Monday evening, five mosques in the Des Moines, Iowa, area were approved as official caucus sites to increase Muslim voter participation. Iowa has a Muslim population of about one percent.

Journalist Ali Harb notes that the overwhelming majority of Muslim caucus-goers are supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

Iowa’s only Muslim state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad told Al Jazeera that the mosques being used as caucus sites was “historic,” while Muslim Caucus of America co-chair Rummi Khan called the caucus sites a “safe place” for Muslim caucus-goers.

“I think now that Muslims are coming out because we are now realizing that if we don’t tell our story, nobody else will,” Abdul-Samad said.

