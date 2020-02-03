Top Democrat presidential campaign aides were called to an emergency meeting on Monday to address the ongoing delay in reporting results of the Iowa caucuses.

News of the meeting was reported on the ground in Iowa.

There is technical issue with Iowa results reporting. Hearing from multiple campaigns that the Iowa Democratic Party is sending a tech staffer to the shared boiler room in Des Moines, where the campaigns have staff headquartered, to brief them momentarily on what’s going on. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 4, 2020

CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports the Sanders campaign has been called to a meeting with the Iowa Democratic Party regarding the delay. — Katie Hinman (@khinman) February 4, 2020

Reporters and campaigns were shocked to discover that zero results were released by the party, three hours after the caucuses began.

The Iowa Democrat Party revamped the Iowa caucus process for 2020, promising to release three different sets of data, including the numbers of a pre-realignment vote, a final vote, and a delegate count.

This year, caucus precinct chairs were expected to report the results via a new app system, but it suffered technical glitches according to reports.

The party conceded the delay, but cited “quality checks” as the reason.

“We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time,” Iowa Democrat Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement acknowledging a delay. “What we know right now is that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”