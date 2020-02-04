The governor of Alaska called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “ridiculous” after he suggested Monday that President Donald Trump could sell Alaska to Russia if he is acquitted.

“Just when we thought @RepAdamSchiff couldn’t be more ridiculous,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted along with a video clip of Schiff. “@realDonaldTrump is a friend of Alaskans and he understands the immense asset that our great state provides for the nation.”

Just when we thought @RepAdamSchiff couldn't be more ridiculous.@realDonaldTrump is a friend of Alaskans and he understands the immense asset that our great state provides for the nation. pic.twitter.com/Fn62rxYv8C — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) February 4, 2020

Schiff, during his closing argument in the Senate impeachment trial, argued that if the Senate acquitted Trump, he would go on to abuse his power, including potentially selling Alaska to Russia.

“If abuse of power is not impeachable … Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war,” he said.

“Because those things are not necessarily criminal, this argument would allow that he could not be impeached for such abuses of power. Of course, this would be absurd. More than absurd, it would be dangerous,” Schiff added.

During his opening argument, Schiff repeatedly brought up Russia, although a multimillion-dollar special counsel investigation found that neither Trump nor anyone on his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Schiff referred to Russia over 30 times during his opening argument, as reported by Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering.

