Disgraced former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) was spotted attending the State of the Union on Tuesday, months after resigning from Congress over a sex scandal.

The former congresswoman, who resigned in November after revelations of sexual relationships with multiple staffers, was spotted in the House chamber ahead of President Donald Trump’s fourth state of the union address. Although no longer a member, Hill wore white, like two dozen of her former colleagues, in honor of women’s suffrage.

Yup, I’m here. Here’s why: A lot of people worked really hard so that I could represent them in the halls of power. I may not be a Member of Congress anymore but as long as I have access and influence and a voice so do the people who put me here. That will never change. https://t.co/S1pYs98E8u — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 5, 2020

Hill was first elected to represent California’s 25th Congressional District in 2018. Less than a year in office, Hill was embroiled in scandal after it emerged she had multiple and simultaneous sexual relationships with at least two staffers. One of those staffers was a member of her official congressional staff, a violation of congressional ethics rules.

Hill initially denied the allegations, which included her partaking in a “throuple” with one of the staffers, but resigned after photographic evidence was leaked to the press.

One of Hill’s final acts in Congress was voting in favor of authorizing the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Since leaving office, the disgraced former congresswoman has reinvented herself as a resistance figure. At a recent anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles, California, Hill urged for America to come together and remove Trump from office.

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right,” Hill told the audience. “But tonight I can be here, and I am not a member of Congress, and this is a solemn, solemn thing. … I can say tonight, ‘It’s time to impeach the motherfucker!’”