Disgraced Ex-Rep. Katie Hill Attends SOTU Months After Resigning from Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) answers questions from reporters at the U.S. Capitol following her final speech on the floor of the House of Representatives October 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. Hill announced she is resigning from Congress in the midst of an ethics probe regarding …
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Disgraced former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) was spotted attending the State of the Union on Tuesday, months after resigning from Congress over a sex scandal.

The former congresswoman, who resigned in November after revelations of sexual relationships with multiple staffers, was spotted in the House chamber ahead of President Donald Trump’s fourth state of the union address. Although no longer a member, Hill wore white, like two dozen of her former colleagues, in honor of women’s suffrage.

Hill was first elected to represent California’s 25th Congressional District in 2018. Less than a year in office, Hill was embroiled in scandal after it emerged she had multiple and simultaneous sexual relationships with at least two staffers. One of those staffers was a member of her official congressional staff, a violation of congressional ethics rules.

Hill initially denied the allegations, which included her partaking in a “throuple” with one of the staffers, but resigned after photographic evidence was leaked to the press.

One of Hill’s final acts in Congress was voting in favor of authorizing the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Since leaving office, the disgraced former congresswoman has reinvented herself as a resistance figure. At a recent anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles, California, Hill urged for America to come together and remove Trump from office.

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right,” Hill told the audience. “But tonight I can be here, and I am not a member of Congress, and this is a solemn, solemn thing. … I can say tonight, ‘It’s time to impeach the motherfucker!’”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.