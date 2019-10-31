Outgoing Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) voted alongside her Democrat colleagues in the House to pass what Republicans have described as a “sham” resolution as her final act in office, proclaiming that she voted to move forward on impeachment “on behalf of the women of the United States of America.”

Hill announced in a video on Monday that she is resigning following allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers, one of which she openly admitted to.

Her final day in office remained unclear throughout the week, leading many to wonder if she planned on voting on the partisan impeachment inquiry resolution, which House Democrats passed on Thursday. Breitbart News reached out to Hill’s office and senior advisor prior to Thursday’s vote but did not receive a response regarding Hill’s intentions.

However, Hill did, in fact, vote alongside her Democrat colleagues’ partisan impeachment resolution on Thursday, citing the president’s alleged “abuse of power over women.”

“And so today, as my last vote, I voted on impeachment proceedings. Not just because of corruption, obstruction of justice, or gross misconduct, but because of the deepest abuse of power including the abuse of power over women,” Hill said on the House floor.

“Today, as my final act, I voted to move forward with the impeachment of Donald Trump on behalf of the women of the United States of America,” she continued.

“We will not stand down. We will not be broken. We will not be silenced. We will rise, and we will then make tomorrow better than today,” she added.

Hill also addressed the reasons behind her departure, many of which she detailed in her video statement on Monday.

“I am leaving now because of a double standard … I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse,” she said.

After facing mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with congressional staffers – including a “throuple” relationship with a female staffer – the California lawmaker announce her resignation. In a statement on Monday, Hill described the reports of her sexual escapades as a “coordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents,” adding that they were “enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform.”

“They will be held accountable, but I will not allow myself to be a distraction from the constitutional crisis we’re faced with and the critical work of my colleagues, and so I have to take my personal fight outside the halls of Congress,” she said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed Hill’s resignation during a press conference on Thursday, calling it solely “her [Hill’s] decision.”

“Katie Hill’s decision to resign is her decision to resign. It is — she’s an absolutely outstanding young public servant, very smart, strategic, patriotic, loves our country, respected by her colleagues in the Congress for the work that she does here,” Pelosi said.

“She made her decision, and her timing, and I respect that,” she added.