During the 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump said his “Buy American, Hire American” economic nationalist policies have created a “blue-collar boom” in the United States:

Since my election, the net worth of the bottom half of wage-earners has increased by 47 percent — 3 times faster than the increase for the top 1 percent. After decades of flat and falling incomes, wages are rising fast — and, wonderfully, they are rising fastest for low-income workers, who have seen a 16 percent pay-increase since my election. This is a blue-collar boom.

An analysis of wage data, as Breitbart News has chronicled, proves Trump’s statement true. The bottom 25 percent of America’s workforce, those working-class and blue-collar citizens, have secured the largest wage hikes compared to all other economic groups in the U.S.

In November, the bottom 25 percent of wage earners saw their wages rise 4.5 percent compared to November 2018. These bottom-tier workers, those earning less than all other Americans, have secured a labor market that now resembles the labor market of top-tier workers — a result of less low-skilled foreign competition against Americans through increased interior immigration enforcement.

Overall wage growth year-to-year stands at about 3.6 percent. When broken down by industry, Americans in construction, mining, finance, hospitality, and manufacturing are all enjoying some of the highest wage growth in the country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.