Pete Buttigieg Chokes Up During Second Iowa Victory Speech in New Hampshire

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave a second victory speech after the delayed partial vote from the Iowa caucuses were released on Tuesday.

Buttigieg said at an event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, acknowledging Tuesday evening that results released by the Iowa state party were only partial:

I want you to hear something from me. They’re not complete, but results are in from a majority of precincts, and they show our campaign in first place.

With 62 percent of the Iowa caucus results in, Pete Buttigieg is leading with 26.9 percent; Sen. Bernie Sanders is in a close second with 25.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third and former Vice President Joe Biden is currently in fourth place.

Buttigieg repeated much of the victory speech that he delivered in Iowa on Monday just before midnight, giving him a second round of media coverage.

But this time, the former South Bend Mayor choked up as he spoke about the vote validating his campaign and the struggle he had growing up gay in Indiana and coming out as gay before running for president.

“It validates for a kid somewhere in a community wondering if he belongs or she belongs or they belong in their own family,” he said. “That if you believe in yourself and your country, there is a lot backing up that belief.”

Buttigieg said that despite the final vote, he felt that he had already won.

“No matter what happens next. This much is undeniable,” he said. “That fact represents an astonishing victory for this campaign, this candidacy, and this vision that you all have been a part of.”