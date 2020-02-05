Donald Trump Jr. Refutes Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Truly Shameful’ Shredding of America’s Heroes

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s theatrical tearing apart of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night drew an immediate response from Donald Trump Jr. who likened it to ripping up America’s heroes and workers.

The president’s son took to his Instagram account and posted this riposte:

As Breitbart News reported, Pelosi tore the transcript as Trump completed his address, extoling as he did the “Great American Comeback” on his watch, just three years after he took office, decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor.

Pelosi read through her copy as he spoke.

She then stood up, disdainfully held the speech in full view of Congress and the nation, and tore the pages in half. She began tearing the papers just as Trump finished saying, “God bless America.”

In so doing, Pelosi tore apart a text honoring American military forces – including Tuskegee Airman Gen. Charles McGee, a 100-year-old veteran of the pioneering black fighter pilots amongst others – as well as other hardworking Americans.