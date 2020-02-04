***Live Updates*** Trump Delivers State of Union Address

President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, a day before the Senate holds its acquittal vote on the articles of impeachment. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democrats’ response, and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) will deliver the Democrats’ response in Spanish. Numerous Democrats like Reps. Al Green (D-TX), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Maxine Waters (D-CA) will boycott the address.

9:26 PM: Trump says he promised citizens he would “impose tariffs to confront China’s massive theft of America’s jobs. Our strategy has worked. Days ago, we signed a groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown here in the U.S.A.” Trump emphasizes that we are now “rebuilding our country.”

9:23 PM: Trump talks about restoring America’s “manufacturing might” and says he also kept his promise to replace the NAFTA trade deal. He says that was one of the main reasons he decided to run for president. He says unlike so many who have come before him, he kept his promise on trade.

9:19 PM: Trump gives a shout out to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) for spearheading opportunity zones. He says the booming economy + criminal justice reform have enabled former prisoners to get jobs.

9:17 PM: Trump speaks about the “blue-collar boom” and says real median household income is at the highest level ever recorded.

9:13 PM: After speaking about rejecting the “downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump talks about his “prosperous” and “inclusive” agenda that is relentlessly “pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth, and pro-American.” He then discusses the record-low unemployment rates for minorities and millions lifted off of welfare since he has been in office.

9:09 PM: Trump talks about the rejecting of American downsizing and says he is thrilled to report that the economy is booming, military is strong, borders are secure, families are flourishing, values are renewed. He says for all of these reasons, “the state of the union is stronger than ever before.”

9:07 PM: Trump says the “great American comeback” was launched three  years ago and he is here to talk about the results. He says the country is thriving and highly respected again. He says America’s enemies are on the run and America’s future is blazing bright. The years of economic decay are over, he says.

9:05 PM: Trump enters House chamber. Doesn’t shake Pelosi’s hands (maybe didn’t see her reach out). Republicans chant “four more years!”

