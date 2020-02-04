Live Updates*** Trump Delivers State of Union Address

President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, a day before the Senate holds its acquittal vote on the articles of impeachment. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will give the Democrats’ response, and Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) will deliver the Democrats’ response in Spanish. Numerous Democrats like Reps. Al Green (D-TX), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Maxine Waters (D-CA) will boycott the address.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

9:26 PM: Trump says he promised citizens he would “impose tariffs to confront China’s massive theft of America’s jobs. Our strategy has worked. Days ago, we signed a groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown here in the U.S.A.” Trump emphasizes that we are now “rebuilding our country.”

9:23 PM: Trump talks about restoring America’s “manufacturing might” and says he also kept his promise to replace the NAFTA trade deal. He says that was one of the main reasons he decided to run for president. He says unlike so many who have come before him, he kept his promise on trade.

9:19 PM: Trump gives a shout out to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) for spearheading opportunity zones. He says the booming economy + criminal justice reform have enabled former prisoners to get jobs.

9:17 PM: Trump speaks about the “blue-collar boom” and says real median household income is at the highest level ever recorded.

9:13 PM: After speaking about rejecting the “downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump talks about his “prosperous” and “inclusive” agenda that is relentlessly “pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth, and pro-American.” He then discusses the record-low unemployment rates for minorities and millions lifted off of welfare since he has been in office.

9:09 PM: Trump talks about the rejecting of American downsizing and says he is thrilled to report that the economy is booming, military is strong, borders are secure, families are flourishing, values are renewed. He says for all of these reasons, “the state of the union is stronger than ever before.”

9:07 PM: Trump says the “great American comeback” was launched three years ago and he is here to talk about the results. He says the country is thriving and highly respected again. He says America’s enemies are on the run and America’s future is blazing bright. The years of economic decay are over, he says.

9:05 PM: Trump enters House chamber. Doesn’t shake Pelosi’s hands (maybe didn’t see her reach out). Republicans chant “four more years!”

No Trump handshake for Pelosi pic.twitter.com/7SFqtrTczM — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 5, 2020

9:00 PM: Melania sits next to Rush:

SOTU getting ready to get under way. Melania Trump, dressed all in black, just entered, sitting next to Rush Limbaugh. — Brett Davidsen (@whec_bdavidsen) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh arrives at the Capitol for State of the Union pic.twitter.com/NCr88Vc7W1 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

8:55 PM: Pelosi, Pence not even looking at each other. House impeachment managers sitting together:

The House's impeachment managers — who are all sitting together — have had a receiving line of fellow Democrats ever since they got to the floor. Lots of hand-shaking. I also saw Rep. Dan Kildee give a salute. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) February 5, 2020

8:30 PM: Republicans waiting for Trump:

The seat saving by GOPers on or near the center aisle where Trump will walk down for the SOTU is underway – some I've spotted:

Rep Gohmert

Rep Long

Rep Van Drew

Rep Perry

Rep Johnson

Rep Marchant

Rep LaMalfa

Rep Gooden

Rep Bilirakis — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) February 4, 2020

8:25 PM: Excerpts of Trump’s speech:

8:15 PM: Whitmer releases excerpts of response:

NEW: Office of Gov. Whitmer releases excerpts of her Democratic response to President Trump’s #SOTU tonight. pic.twitter.com/LHVQkqHg15 — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) February 5, 2020

8:00 PM: State of the Union: Economy booming:

Why should @realDonaldTrump talk about impeachment at the #SOTU when we have the hottest economy in history? https://t.co/0eeWTv7n8c — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) February 4, 2020

The real worry for Ds right now isn’t the IA caucus mess, it’s that: 1) latest Gallup has Trump at 49%, highest ever of his presidency; 2) other polls out this week show Trump on high end of his job approve range; and 1/2 — amy walter (@amyewalter) February 4, 2020

Split Squad: Omar, Tlaib to attend in protest:

I am attending tonight’s address not to confer any legitimacy on his actions, his statements, or his presidency. I am attending on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’ My presence tonight is resistance. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

"There is no right or wrong way to protest." —@ayannapressley I'm joining my sisters in Congress in wearing white–my white #PalestinianThobe–to #SOTU. Being #unapologeticallyMe is my way of protesting this #ImpeachedPresident. pic.twitter.com/S8bHJPyDpz — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 4, 2020

Guaido will attend SOTY:

Exclusive: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will attend tonight's State of the Union address as a guest of the White House, suggesting that Trump still sees him as the best chance to replace Maduro https://t.co/JHbYjrypfs @JenniferJJacobs @justinsink — Patricia Laya (@PattyLaya) February 4, 2020

Dems, Independents Don’t Even Want to Watch SOTU:

Nearly two in five (39%) Americans plan to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union message tonight. 47% say they will not be watching and don't want to watch the address tonight. https://t.co/OkhlaSavnX #SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/e4SZqVlyvK — YouGovUS (@YouGovUS) February 4, 2020

Resistance Democrats boycotting:

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president – who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided. I will NOT attend #SOTU2020. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 4, 2020

To think that I would attend the #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president. I will certainly NOT be there! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 4, 2020

I will #BoycottSOTU, but the crowd will be filled w/ people impacted most by Trump's policies & McConnell's shameful inaction. I gave my ticket to Michelle Freedman, a tireless advocate for lower Rx prices. Her experience is why we're fighting to improve the #StateOfHealthCare — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 4, 2020