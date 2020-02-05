Donald Trump Shares ‘President 4EVA’ Meme After Impeachment Acquittal

President Donald Trump reacted to the impeachment acquittal vote on Wednesday by sharing a meme suggesting that he would be the president forever.

The meme is inspired by a TIME Magazine cover that shows the president running for re-election in 2024, 2028, and on into the future for an article that predicts “Trumpism will outlast Trump.”

The meme version features Trump running again and again and again until he is president “4EVA.”

Democrats continue claiming that the acquittal of the president will only encourage him to abuse his power even more rather than teach him a lesson.

Cable news reacted by sharing the meme with their viewers, suggesting that Democrats were right.

“That is vintage Trump,” CNN’s Jim Acosta reported soon after the president tweeted.