Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a proponent of the Green New Deal, was spotted stepping off a private plane in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses and appeared to hide behind a staffer after noticing a camera zoning in on her.

Warren descended upon Iowa on a private jet and can be seen on camera deboarding and seemingly strategically placing herself behind a staffer after purportedly noticing someone taping her coming off the plane:

WATCH: Senator Warren Hides Behind Staffer After Being Caught Flying on Private Jet pic.twitter.com/fEne5p6jDq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2020

Warren is an adamant supporter of both the Green New Deal and what she has dubbed the “Blue New Deal” but has largely failed to address her use of air travel and the impact it has on the environment.

When asked to name the specific steps her campaign is taking to reduce its carbon footprint during a Q&A on New Hampshire Public Radio in October, Warren said she “mostly” flies commercial:

As Breitbart News reported:

“What specific steps have you taken in your campaign to ensure that your campaign’s environmental impact is limited as possible?” a listener asked. Host Laura Knoy pointed out that Tom Steyer (D) recently told NHPR that he is only flying commercial, adding, “there’s a huge carbon footprint of a private jet, so that’s the sacrifice he said he was willing to make. How about you?” “So I’ve mostly been flying commercial,” Warren said, explaining that her campaign has been trying to look at “other ways” to reduce its carbon footprint. “It’s everything from the kind of car we drive and down to, do we purchase offsets? Can we make that work s a way to try to reduce the footprint,” she said, failing to elaborate if her campaign’s proposals have come to fruition.

Similarly, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has utilized private jets throughout the Senate impeachment trial. He and Warren were spotted boarding separate flights “from the same general aviation area at DSM just 36 minutes apart,” according to ABC News’s Adam Kelsey. The tweet suggests that Sanders’ idea to possibly “chip in and ride together” did not come to fruition, at least this week.

So long (for now). @BernieSanders and @ewarren are both on their way back to DC. Here they each are boarding flights from the same general aviation area at DSM just 36 minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/iWLYh3cGKb — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 3, 2020

As Breitbart News has reported, climate concerned 2020 candidates have spent hundreds of thousands on private air travel over the course of their presidential campaigns.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings for the final quarter of 2019 showed that Warren spent $721,000 on private jets in the fourth quarter. Sanders surpassed the entire field, spending $1.2 million, according to reports.