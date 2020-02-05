Exclusive: Andy Biggs Endorses Jim Marchant for Congress in Nevada

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the House Freedom Caucus chairman, endorsed Nevada State Rep. Jim Marchant Friday for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District race, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Biggs told Breitbart News that Congress needs more conservative fighters such as Marchant.

The Arizona conservative said, “I’m glad to endorse Jim Marchant for Congress in Nevada. Jim was rated the number one most conservative member in the Nevada Assembly, and we need more fighters like him in D.C. Washington would benefit from his experience in creating good-paying jobs through his many successful businesses, and I hope he joins us in Congress to fight for President Trump’s agenda.”

Marchant told Breitbart News he plans to fight alongside Reps. Biggs and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in Congress to help enact the president’s agenda.

“I’m so proud to have the endorsement of Congressman Andy Biggs, the Chairman of the Freedom Caucus,” Marchant said. “And he’s one of the toughest fighters in Washington, DC, for President Trump and the conservative agenda. I’m honored to have his support and Congressman Gosar’s support and I’ll pledge this to the people of my district right now: I’m going to fight alongside both of them for President Trump when I get to Congress.”

This serves as the second significant endorsement Marchant has received within the last week.

Gosar, the chairman of the Western Caucus, endorsed Marchant, saying that they will fight for the president’s legislative agenda as members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Gosar told Breitbart News, “As one of the most conservative and effective members of Congress, I look forward to Nevadans sending Jim Marchant to D.C. to join me in the fight to keep our country great. Jim will join me in fighting to protect the Second Amendment. Jim will join me and my conservative fighters on the House Freedom Caucus. Jim has proven already he doesn’t just talk about saving our country, he works for it daily. Send us a fighter like Jim to D.C. to join me and my colleagues to get Nevada the representation it deserves.”

Republicans hope to defeat freshman incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV). Although Horsford defeated Republican candidate Cresent Hardy by roughly eight points during the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats only narrowly took the seat from then-incumbent Hardy during the 2016 congressional elections. With a higher turnout from the presidential election, it remains possible that a Republican such as Marchant could unseat Horsford.