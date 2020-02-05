White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday for tearing up a copy of President Donald Trump’s state of the union speech, suggesting that she be censured by Congress.

“America saw an incorrigible child ripping up the State of the Union,” Conway said to reporters in the White House briefing room.

Conway mocked Pelosi for flipping through the pages of the speech repeatedly during the president’s speech and said she looked like she was flipping through an Applebees or a Cheesecake Factory menu all night while “muttering” to herself.

“I guess she’s at the end of her tether, she certainly sees it,” she said.

Conway encouraged all the media critics and psychologists to analyze Pelosi’s temperament and character, mocking their glowing coverage of her patronizing clap last year at the State of the Union address.

“Something’s not right there,” Conway said, who described Pelosi as a “muttering self-involved” Speaker of the House whose actions were “worthy of censure.”

Conway criticized the overall response from Democrats.

“I think it shows you how petty and peevish and partisan the Democratic party has become,” she said.

Conway reminded Democrats that President Trump would be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday and that Trump would likely respond.

“I’m sure you’ll hear from the president. Maybe you’ll hear from him online, maybe you’ll get a statement, maybe he’ll come to the cameras,” she confirmed. “I’ll leave that up to him.”

Conway said she would not be surprised if there was a bipartisan vote in the Senate to acquit the president.

“He will be acquitted forever beginning today,” she said.

Conway expressed sadness that Democrats wasted everyone’s time to push the impeachment effort.

“There’s nowhere near 67 votes, there never was,” she said. “I think other people are left to explain why they put the country through this, knowing the outcome ahead of time, what was the point?”