Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) defended his decision to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, arguing that the Senate must decide his fate, not the voters.

The president’s defense counsel argued that it was incomprehensible for the Senate to impeach a president just months before an election.

“While the logic is appealing to our democratic instincts, it is inconsistent with the Constitution’s requirement that the Senate not the voters try the president,” Romney said on the Senate floor in defending his decision to vote for impeaching Trump.

Romney cited the Constitution to defend his decision, which he acknowledged would deeply offend the president, members of the Republican party, and people in his own state.

“The verdict is ours to render under our Constitution,” Romney said. “The people will judge us for how well and faithfully we’ve fulfilled our duty.”

Romney has gratefully received the president’s willingness to give him another chance, despite his effort in the Republican primary to stop him from winning.

During the trial, Romney even acknowledged in an interview with the New York Times that Trump had won the presidency, while he had lost.

“I sort of watch how the president reacts to his opponents, and it’s not the way I did it,” he said. “But you know what? He won and I didn’t. On the other hand, he won and I didn’t, but I would not have done what he’s done in order to win.”