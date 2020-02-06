A new poll shows that former Mayor Pete Buttigieg is now statistically tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in New Hampshire.

Sanders is at 24 percent in the new Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll released Thursday night, but Pete Buttigieg is rising fast with 23 percent.

Buttigieg has risen 12 points in three days in the poll, earning only 11 percent on February 3.

Elizabeth Warren is now at 13 percent, while Joe Biden is now at fourth place with 11 percent.

Older voters prefer the 38-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, while younger voters prefer the 78-year-old senator from Vermont.

Older voters are gravitating to Buttigieg as he is at 32 percent with voters over 65 while only 14 percent of them support Sanders.

Voters age 18-35 favor Sanders, with 43 percent supporting the Vermont senator and only 14 percent support Buttigieg.

The poll surveyed 500 likely voters in New Hampshire over a two-day average.