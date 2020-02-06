White House Confirms Successful Strike Killing Terrorist Qasim al-Raymi

FILE - In this Friday, June 15, 2012 file photo, an al-Qaida logo is seen on a street sign in the town of Jaar in southern Abyan province, Yemen. Arabic on the logo reads, "There is no god but God," and "Muhammad is the messenger of God." Al-Qaida in the …
AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File

President Donald Trump confirmed reports Thursday that the United States had eliminated terrorist Qasim al-Raymi in Yemen.

Al-Raymi was a founder and the leader of a-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy for current al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

He was killed in an American drone strike.

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

The president noted that Raymi had committed violence against civilians and worked to attack United States forces.

In 2017, al-Raymi was targeted by a raid launched by the United States but it failed to capture or kill him. U.S. Navy SEAL William Ryan Owens died in the raid.

In response, al-Raymi released audio in 2017 taunting Trump, boasting that “the new fool of the White House received a painful slap across his face.”

But now al-Raymi is dead.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death,” Trump said.

